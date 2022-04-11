Carole I. Mach, age 80, of Sioux City, Iowa and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mercy One Medical Center in Sioux City surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend David Roehrich and Reverend Tom Anderson officiating. The funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Meldal Cemetery in rural Viborg, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Pallbearers are Bryce C. Mach, Dana Huether, Delana Mach, Denae Mach, Chad and Kent Vander Meulen. Honorary pallbearers are her two great grandchildren: Khaleesi Mach and Otto Huether.
Carole was born April 7, 1942, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to George and Matilda (Wibben) Fystro. She grew up on farms in rural Irene, SD with her three younger siblings. She attended Lone Star #65 Country School in Yankton County for eight years and then graduated from Irene High School with the class of 1960. Carole married Gerald Mach and with their three sons, they made their home in Yankton. In July 1971, Carole became a childcare provider and was always so thankful for the wonderful children and their families that came into her life. In 1993, she moved to Sioux City, IA where she continued providing childcare until she suffered a stroke on March 29, 2022. Carole was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church while living in Yankton and then was a member of the Church of the Nativity in Sioux City. Carole was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Indianapolis Colts. She enjoyed being independent, was always on the go, and especially loved following her grandchildren in their sporting events. She loved gardening and caring for her lawn, trees, flowers and shrubs. Carole was very meticulous, organized, kept a clean house, and was always put together. She had a big heart and most central to her life and the greatest blessing was her family.
Carole is survived by her three sons: Brett Mach (Cindi Charboneau) of Ramsey, MN, Bryce (Peggy) Mach of Viborg, SD and Brad Mach of Yankton; four grandchildren: Bryce C. Mach, Dana (Jack) Huether, Delana and Denae Mach; two great grandchildren: Khaleesi Mach and Otto Huether; six brothers and sisters: Donna Vander Meulen of Ripon, CA; Lloyd (Sandy) Fystro of The Villages, FL, Terry (Carla) Fystro of Spearfish, SD, Helen (Bryan) Compton of Kansas City, MO, Kim Rome of Montgomery, IL, and Daniel (Chandra) Fystro of North Aurora, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald Fystro; brother-in-law, Larry Vander Meulen; and many aunts and uncles.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 12, 2022
