Donald Kludt

Donald ‘Don’ Kludt, age 75 of Denver, CO and formerly of Menno, SD passed away March 11, 2023, at his home in Denver.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25th at the Salem Reformed Church in Menno with Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the Menno Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Don was born on July 13, 1947, to Roy and Arlene (Hehn) Kludt. They raised him on the family farm located 10 miles SE of Menno. He grew up helping with livestock chores and operating farm equipment in the fields. After graduating from Menno High School, he began attending college at Springfield State College.
The Army drafted him to serve as a rifleman to fight in the Vietnam War for two years, 1967-69. He was awarded an Army commendation medal for: “meritorious service in connection with military operations against a hostile force” in 1968 as a Specialist PFC E-4 in the 21st Infantry.
Upon returning home he continued farming with his father until he died in 1972 and onward with his mother until they sold the farm equipment in 1978. Conjunctively, he continued his college education by attending Dakota State College in Madison, SD part-time to earn a bachelor’s degree in business in December of 1978.
Don was baptized in the Ebenezer Reformed Church in the country and confirmed in the Salem Reformed Church in Menno. He continued his faith by becoming a member of that church and Plymouth United Church of Christ in Denver.
Having retired from farming he began driving a delivery van for a commercial package delivery company, first in Sioux Falls for one year and then about three years in Rapid City and the northwest SD area. In 1985 he moved to Colorado to be near his four siblings who also had all moved to Colorado by then. Following short employment with a local college he began working for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment as a computer specialist for 26 years until retiring in 2012.
His passions were farming, sports and South Dakota. He kept family farmland and bought additional acres to be rented to raise crops. Several times a year he enjoyed traveling to share the management of the land, actively helping with land maintenance and the business of being a landlord. No one living in Menno loved the SD and the Menno area more than Donnie.
Beginning with playing baseball in Menno and Rapid City clubs he became an avid sports fan of football and baseball in the SD and Colorado high school, college and pro sports. Aside from attending games he spent hours studying sports statistics in detail.
Most remember him as being kind, friendly and very sociable, and maybe a bit silly at times. For instance, he helped several guys in his neighborhood who needed a place to live temporarily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia (Kludt) Gilbert and sister Susie (Geraldine) Kludt.
His memory is cherished by his sister Helen (Kirschenman) Howell (Dean), brother Paul (Judy) Kludt and several nephews and nieces.
Commented