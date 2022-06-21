Ronald E. Jueden age 68 of Hartington, Nebraska died on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be next to his son, Heath, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Saturday at church, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Dave Bohlken, Kenny Bohlken, Skylar Heydon, Saylor Sarnes, Caden Heithold, Carson Heithold, and River Jueden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ty & Vicki Peck, Ed & Karen Scdoris, Dennis & Cristi Munter, Rob & Brenda Miller, Kelly & Beth Schommer, Laverle Heimes, and Duane & Doris Feilmeier.
Ronald Eugene was born on April 10, 1954 to Ernest E. and Joan A. (Hirschman) Jueden in Yankton, SD. He was raised on the family farm east of Hartington and attended country grade school prior to graduating from Hartington High School in 1972. Ron married Sheila Marie Leise on September 6, 1974, and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He spent his entire life in Cedar County, working numerous jobs in/around the agricultural industry. He raised purebred Duroc hogs, milked Holstein cows, and was proud to participate in many livestock shows and events with his children. He was instrumental in getting his children involved in 4H and spent considerable time helping them prepare for competitions. Ron joined his son Heath’s lawn & landscaping service business many years ago and was fortunate to be able to work alongside his children and grandchildren for the last several years. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends and had a true appreciation for nature and the great outdoors. He was passionate about helping people and knew the importance of a hard day’s work.
Ron is survived by his wife Sheila of Hartington; two children and spouses Tonya (Mike) Heithold of Coleridge, NE, Regg (Kayla) Jueden of Yankton, SD; eight grandchildren: Skylar Heydon, Saylor Sarnes, Caden Heithold, Carsen Heithold, Rawley Moore, Drayklee Jueden, River Jueden and one on the way; mother Joan Jueden of Hartington; brother Ernest “Butch” (Rhelda) Jueden of Maskell, NE; sister Kathy (Dave) Bohlken of Hartington; mother-in-law Jolene Leise of Hartington; many nieces; sisters-in-law Deb (Rick) Perk of Hartington, Sandy (Kenny, “Skinner) Bohlken of Norfolk, NE; brothers-in-law Jeff (Mary) Leise of Hartington, Bill (Theresa) Leise of Omaha, NE, the late Dan (wife Deb) Leise.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Ernest E. Jueden on 3/20/2022; a son, Heath E. Jueden on 10/14/2019; father-in-law Harold F. Leise; brother-in-law Daniel S. Leise.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 22, 2022
Commented