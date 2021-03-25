Jacob Michael Kalese, 22, formerly of Yankton, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Beloved grandson of Erin Stevens and nephew of Lindy Stevens, Jacob attended Beadle Elementary School and Yankton Middle School. He graduated from Wichita North High School in 2017 and worked at the Yankton AutoZone store.
Jacob was a devoted family man and was very close to his siblings. He loved spending time with his family and his cats; working on cars, writing music, and to cook.
Survived by his wife, Chayanne; his mother, Olivia Kalese, 6 sibilings, grandmother, Erin; Uncle Jon (Julie) Rumfelt of Omaha; Aunt Lindy Stevens of Yankton; Great-Aunt Shannon (Joe) Hartup of Wichita, KS; Great-Uncle Robin (Sonja) of Lake Jackson, TX; and Great-Aunt Kelly O’Donnell of Yankton, SD.
Memories can be shared at Downingandlahey.com/obituaries/Jacob-Michael-Kalese.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 26, 2021
