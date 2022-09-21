Steven Kotalik Sep 21, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven A. Kotalik, 63, of Yankton, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Service arrangements are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 6 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs NOW HIRING CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. 23 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Sad AnniversaryCedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After ChaseRestoring Broken Trust‘Something Epic’Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising InflationYankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet OpensJacob RiterMark SedlacekPatricia ChristensenSouth Dakota Prison Inmate In Springfield Dies Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (92)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (8)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (7)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: About Standards (4)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
