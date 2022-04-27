Angeline ‘Angie’ Kortan Apr 27, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angeline “Angie” Kortan, 104, of Tabor, passed away early Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton.Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating, Burial will be in the parish cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with a wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday. Online condolences and livestreaming of Angie’s service can be found at www.opsahlkostelfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 11 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Service or Installer - Kaiser Heating & Cooling Apr 27, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPerson Cited For Breaking Yankton Co. Burn BanWoman Pleads Guilty In DeathTimothy MulhairAshleigh Wabasha‘Horror In The Heartland’Man Arrested for Theft Of Catalytic ConvertersSpringfield Fire Destroys HomeOn This Date: ArrestsTimothy MulhairLesterville Case Decision Touches On Immigration Issues Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (26)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (7)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Letter: Faith At Work (6)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
