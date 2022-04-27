Angeline “Angie” Kortan, 104, of Tabor, passed away early Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Sister James Care Center, Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating, Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with a wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church Saturday.

