Sheryl "Sherry" Ann Rye, age 64, of rural Irene, South Dakota, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at her home. Funeral services will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, rural Irene, Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be served for fellowship, following the service.
