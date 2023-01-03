Shirley Mann

Shirley Jane Mann, age 87 of Tyndall, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in Yankton.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Goglin Funeral Home in Tyndall. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Bon Homme Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Shirley was born July 16, 1935, to William and Eva (Pompey) McCann. Shirley was a born caregiver. She loved to look after people and help in any way she could. She was also a hard worker. She was a cook for many years for the Tyndall Senior Citizens. She assisted in Share Iowa, a program designed to provide discounted groceries to low-income families. Her true passion was serving as coordinator of the Bon Homme County Food Pantry, a position she held for 25 years. She took great pride in making sure the facility was always clean and well stocked. She never wanted anyone to go without.
Shirley enjoyed gardening, tending her flowers, fishing, hunting and playing Pinochle. Shirley loved interacting with the squirrel in her yard, which she called her pet and named, Chucky. Many Sunday afternoons were spent going for long drives, sightseeing in Bon Homme County and surrounding areas. While raising her young family in California, she liked to roller skate, ice skate and go camping in her Winnebago motor home.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Laura (Doug) Wright; son, Robert Hahn; grandchildren, Dean, Jennifer, Riley, James, Joseph and William; great-grandchildren, Robert, Joelton, Hally, Ally, Braylon, Claire and Emma; great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Janet Svanda, Sandi Raysby, Linda Cuka, Larry Svanda, Terrie Turner, Jason Virtue and Cory Virtue; great-nieces and great-nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin in 1988; her parents; siblings, William McCann, Patrick McCann, Betty Svanda and Jack Virtue.
