Dr. Anthony “Tony” Lawrence Hintgen, 52, of Spearfish, SD, passed away June 2, 2021 with his beloved family by his side at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, following a brave battle with cancer.
Tony was born on May 9, 1969 to Lawrence and Kathleen (Vetter) Hintgen in Yankton SD. He was baptized, received first Holy Communion and was confirmed at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The second born of three boys, Tony and his brothers, Chris and Greg, spent their childhood camping and traveling in the family’s “Brown Bus,” boating in the “Brown Boat” and working together at the family business The Globe Clothiers.
Tony had a fierce passion for everything he did in life. He loved activities and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed playing for the Yankton Bucks including football and being on the 1986 Yankton State Championship wrestling team. Tony once held the fastest pin record of 7 seconds. He played his father’s tenor saxophone for 4 years in the YHS band. He was an active leader in the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He spent summers working at Lewis and Clark Scout Camp.
Tony graduated in 1987 from Yankton High School. He attended the University of South Dakota where he met Julie Campbell. He graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in 1993 with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. Tony and Julie were married in September of 1993 and moved to Spearfish, SD where Tony began practicing Chiropractic Medicine, and eventually opened his own clinic, Northern Hills Chiropractic. Tony adored his staff and patients and had a fervent passion for his practice.
Tony’s greatest accomplishments were his two children, Samuel Anthony Hintgen and Chelsea Elizabeth Hintgen. Tony loved being a Dad and family man. He enjoyed being involved with his children’s activities. He had perfect attendance on every school field trip and his Kids and Company daddy dances will never be forgotten. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews. His playful spirit was evident when he spent time with friends and family of all ages.
Tony loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, kayaking, Jeep rides through the Black Hills, hiking, his model train collection, boating and jet skiing. He loved to travel, with Paris, Rome and Arizona being among his favorite destinations. He always looked forward to family events, especially the legendary “Vetterfest” family reunions, where he was “banned for life” from the go kart tracks several times.
Tony will be dearly missed and is survived by his children Samuel Anthony Hintgen (girlfriend Hannah Owens) of Omaha, NE, Chelsea Elizabeth Hintgen (boyfriend Ryan Li) of Tucson, AZ, girlfriend Lisa Rysavy and her children Arianna and Ericka of Phoenix, AZ, dear friend and previous spouse Julie Hintgen of Spearfish, SD, parents Lawrence and Kathleen Hintgen of Yankton, SD, brother Christopher Hintgen (Kristine) and their children Jonah, Joseph and Mary of Vadnais Heights, MN, brother Gregory (Libby) Hintgen and their children Clara and Gabrielle “Coco” of Sioux Falls, SD, many aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends, beloved patients and loving staff Lynnette Karas and Jill Kilmer.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents Lois and Gregory Hintgen, grandparents Helen and Joseph Vetter, uncle George Hintgen, uncle John Linn, aunt Nancy Vetter, uncle Earl Bihlmeyer, aunt Rita Linn and cousin Paul Vetter.
Thank you to all the family, friends and community of Spearfish and Yankton for your outpouring of love and support and to everyone who stood beside and helped Tony through his cancer battle.
Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, June 17, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish.
Please join the Hintgen family for a celebration for Tony Hintgen on Thursday, August 19, 2021. Stories, laughter, tears, hugs and refreshments will take place at Ben’s Brew Station, located at 9th and Walnut in Yankton, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Prior to the gathering, graveside services will take place at the Yankton Municipal Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Father Bob Lacey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Spearfish Community Foundation.
Funeral arrangements were under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Burial arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home un Yankton.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 13, 2021
Commented