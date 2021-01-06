Dr. Arthur W. Schulze age 83, formerly of Yankton, passed away peacefully on Christmas morning in Reno, Nevada.
Burial will take place at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation service in Yankton.
Art was born in New York City on July 19, 1937 to Eugene and Edwarda (Komanitski) Schulze. He grew up in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens and graduated from Forest Hills High School at the age of 16. Art attended Manhattan College and then received his PhD in chemistry from the University of Colorado at age 21. Art began his career as a professor at Wayne State College where he met his future wife, Patricia (Burney) Kim. Art and Pat were married in 1968 and moved to Yankton where Art became the chemistry professor at Yankton College. They had two daughters together, Carrie and Arian. Art also helped raise two stepsons, Joel and Jeff Kim.
Art and Pat made their home in Yankton for nearly 50 years. He was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Art was an aficionado of classical music and played the piano, violin and clarinet. In his spare time, he composed music and taught himself several foreign languages. Art was a scientist and a man of extraordinary intelligence.
Art really loved the wide-open spaces of the Midwest and West. Since both Art and Pat were teachers, they had little money but lots of time off. Every Summer they embarked on a torturous 6-week tent-camping trip with all four kids, exploring the desolate reaches of the Rocky Mountains from Idaho to New Mexico. Art and Pat exposed their kids to some of the most beautiful natural places in North America on these journeys. Art’s wife Pat passed away in 2016, and his daughter Carrie in 2018. He subsequently decided to move to Reno, Nevada to be with family.
He is survived by his daughter Arian Schulze of Brooklyn, New York; two stepsons Joel (Jennifer) Kim of Honolulu, Hawaii and Jeff (Florence) Kim of Reno, Nevada; seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and brother, Gene Schulze of Apex, North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Pat, his brother Robert and his daughter Carrie.
