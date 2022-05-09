Peggy Jean Poppe age 65 of Crofton, Nebraska passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022, after a 2½-year battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Crofton at a later date.
There will be a visitation on Saturday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Peggy Jean Stuckenschmidt was born on July 31, 1956, in Pender, NE to Donna Roth Stuckenschmidt and Warren Stuckenschmidt. She was baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Pender, NE and later confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Butte, NE. Peggy and her three sisters were raised by their mother in Thurston, NE until the age of 10 when they moved to Butte, NE. She graduated from Butte High School in 1974 and attended Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk, NE. Peggy married Arlen Poppe on September 8, 1978, and together they raised their 3 children on a farm west of Crofton, NE. In 1988 she began working in the admissions department at the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton, SD and remained there for 33 years until retiring in June of 2021. She was known for her dedication to her job and her strong work ethic. She believed in earning her own way in life. She loved cooking and camping, but her greatest love was boating on her beautiful pontoon which she referred to as her “baby.”
Survivors include her husband Arlen of 43 years; two daughters, Lindsay (Barry) Peterson of Vermillion, SD; Megan (Jeff) Dreesen of Meckling, SD; grandchildren Tessa, Ally and Ajay Peterson and Claire and Leo Dreesen; mother Donna Johnson of Norfolk, NE; siblings Sherrie Dawson of Spencer, NE; Janet (Randy) Stuckenschmidt-Fields of Gretna, NE; twin sister Patty (Carl) Williamson of Butte, NE; Natalie Petersen of Omaha, NE; Casey Johnson of Denver, CO.
Peggy is preceded in death by her son Chad (2007); stepfather Harold Johnson (2003); nephew Scottie Dawson (2004); nephew Bobby Drotzmann (2002); great-niece Jacy Kaup (2006); great-nephew Grant Johnson (2014); brother-in-law Bill Dawson (2016); father-in-law Raymond Poppe (2021); and her beloved grandparents CT and Emily Roth.
