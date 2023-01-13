Connor Larson

Connor Joseph Larson, age 18, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Yankton with Reverend Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.