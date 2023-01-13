Connor Larson

Connor Joseph Larson, age 18, of Yankton, South Dakota died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at United Church of Christ (Congregational) in Yankton with Reverend Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Friends and family are welcome, visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Connor was born April 29, 2004, in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Matt Larson and Holly Treter. At the age of 6 months, the family moved back to Yankton, SD to be closer to family. Connor attended school within the Yankton School District, graduating from Yankton High School in 2022. Connor had a long history of working at McDonalds and recently left McDonalds to start his career in retail. Connor had a passion for music, some of his favorites being the Beatles, Bob Marley and Green Day. He believed music could change the world. He had a love for helping people, leaving lasting impressions on just about anyone he met. He loved nature and his cats which he shared with his family.
Connor is survived by his mother, Holly Treter of Yankton; grandmother, Val Larson of Yankton; father, Matt Larson of Yankton; two siblings, Cody and Dakota Larson of Yankton; great grandmother, Dorothy Stanage of Yankton; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Connor was preceded in death by his grandfather, Doug Larson; grandparents, Don and Dottie Treter; great-grandparents, Conley and Dolores Stanage; and great grandparents, Kip and Irene Larson.
