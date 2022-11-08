Terry Carda, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully with all his children by his side on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Nick, Blake, Tyler, Chase, and Garrett Carda, Sydney Ingalls, Miles, Jack, and Piper Carda. Honorary pallbearers are Bud Merkwan, Jerry Busby, Gene Perk, Butch Becker, Ordell Akland, Loy Gravholt, Bob Koletzky, Darrell Sundleaf and Denny Sundleaf.
Terry was born on June 1, 1942, at home on the family farm in Lake Andes, South Dakota to William Sr. and Nellie (Nelson) Carda. He graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1961 and Southern State Teachers College in 1965. On August 24, 1963, Terry married Joyce Krcil. After their marriage, they moved to Wakonda, SD where Terry was a teacher and a coach. They then moved to Yankton where Terry worked for the State of South Dakota as a vocational rehabilitation counselor for eight years. In 1973, Terry started a Farmers Insurance agency from scratch and owned the agency for the next 32 years. His great personality, genuine interest in helping people, and his strong work ethic were the elements of success for him, and he was very proud of the work he did. He earned many trips and awards due to his high level of success in the agency.
Terry was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was also an usher for many years. Terry played amateur baseball for the Yankton Jacks for many years and also played men’s fast pitch and slow pitch softball until he was 50 years old. He played on men’s city league basketball teams and was an avid golfer for 25 years, playing in the Fox Run men’s league and senior league. Terry was very athletic and was known for being very passionate and intense about any sport he played. He enjoyed playing cards, dancing, meeting his coffee buddies at the Fryn’ Pan and Tastee Treat, watching his children and grandchildren play sports, and was a lifelong New York Yankees and Indianapolis Colts fan. Terry and Joyce loved traveling together and visiting relatives in Fresno, CA, Washington State, and Texas. They also made numerous visits to Branson, MO to enjoy country music, especially Johnny Cash. They also enjoyed occasional trips to area casinos; they never won big but when their roll of nickels were gone they were done and headed home to tell us of their misfortune. Terry had a great sense of humor, was very handy, and he cherished his family above all else, except when the Yankees were on TV.
Terry is survived by four children: Kevin (Vonnie) Carda and Brian (Diane) Carda, both of Yankton, Brett Carda and Kim (Scott) Hoffer, both of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Bridget (Arden) Hanson; sister-in-law, Mary Carda; and brothers-in-law, Leo Dvorak and Gary Boetel.
Terry was preceded in death by wife, Joyce Carda on September 6, 2020; parents, William Sr. and Nellie Carda; brothers, William Carda Jr. and Duane Carda; sisters: Corrine Tronvold, Shirley Dvorak, and Shari Boetel; sisters-in-law, Mary Rae (Duane) Carda and Delores Krcil; brother-in-law, Jim Krcil; and grandson, Austin Ingalls.
