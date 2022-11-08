Terry Carda

Terry Carda

Terry Carda, age 80, of Yankton, South Dakota, died peacefully with all his children by his side on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his home.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.