Betty Jensen

Betty Mae Jensen, 97 of Viborg, died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, Viborg with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg.
Betty Mae Fastrup was born in Yankton County near Irene, SD on May 8, 1925, the daughter of Chester and Olena (Simonson) Fastrup. After being baptized at the Trondhjem Lutheran Church, Volin, SD she was confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Spring Valley Lutheran Church, Viborg, SD. She attended Plainview Country School of rural Irene, SD and Irene High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in her senior year. On February 7, 1943, she was united in marriage to Orville A. Jensen at Spring Valley Lutheran Church by the Rev. H.I. Iversen. They moved to Manitowoc, Wisconsin where Orville worked in the shipyards during WW II. Later they moved back home west of Viborg where they farmed until moving into Viborg in 1984.
For over 50 years, she was employed by Pioneer Memorial Hospital where she began as a certified nurse’s aid and, through continued training, she became a surgical technician. Later she was a home health aid, conducted the senior wellness program and was a leader in the TOPS organization for 25 Years. She also facilitated the cancer support group, delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered in many other ways for the community. During her years of service, she developed a deep respect for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Pioneer Memorial.
As a very active member of Spring Valley Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for many years, held many offices in the Ladies Aid and served on the Synod Board of the ELCA for eight years. She also was a member of the Jolly Homemakers Extension Club for 60 years. She loved music, getting to know people and having coffee with friends. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, reading and traveling, which took her to all the states but two plus several countries outside the US.
She loved her church, family and friends.
Grateful for having shared her life are her 3 children, Marvin (Dawn) Jensen, Sioux Falls, Darrell (Patti) Jensen, Glendale, AZ and Cheryl (Randy) Nielsen, Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren, Gwen (Dr. Steve) Burmaster, Jayme Nielsen, Jacquelyn Jensen, Marc Jensen, Joey Nielsen, Kristen (Brock) Caldwell and Eric Jensen, 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother Alton (Dee) Fastup, Spirit Lake, IA; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Orville in 1996 and a grandson, Marc Jensen.
Memorials may be directed to Pioneer Memorial, the American Cancer Society or Spring Valley Lutheran.
