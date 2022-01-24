Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr. age 91 of Dallas, Texas, and formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington, Nebraska, areas, died on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Parson’s House Assisted Living in Dallas, Texas.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 25, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Due to family health concerns the family requests that face masks be worn for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Terry Dendinger, Scott Dreesen, Norbert Pinkelman, Gary Kaiser, Dorian Davilia, and Ty Kurtzhals.
Leonard Henry was born on November 30, 1930, at Coleridge to Leonard Sr and Clara (Janssen) Kurtzhals.
He grew up in the Coleridge area on a family farm while attending the former Coleridge High School where he played football. In 1952 he entered the US Marine Air Corps where he served in the Korean war as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Santa Anna, CA and Japan. He was discharged in 1954 and returned to farming. Leonard married Rita Ann Schmidt on July 21, 1953, in Coleridge. Following the wedding ceremony at St Michael’s Catholic Church, the couple traveled in style through the town of Coleridge in a lumber wagon pulled by a team of mules. His passion and pride was farming for over 55 years. All animals loved him and he loved all animals. His later years were spent in Dallas. He could often be seen riding his tricycle around the neighborhood or enjoying a good game of dominoes.
Leonard is survived by two daughters, Linda (Mark) Craig of Dallas, Texas; Jeanie (William R) Smith of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Stewart (Pam) Kurtzhals of Kearney, Nebraska and Michael (Esther) Kurtzhals of Dallas; his four grandchildren, Aarnes Smith, Savannah Smith, Michelle Kurtzhals and Ty Kurtzhals; one great-grandchild Lelah Jewel Smith; his sister Kathi Maier of Papillion, NE and his sister-in-law Carol Kurtzhals of Yankton, SD.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita in 1996, parents, brothers Robert “Bob” Kurtzhals in 2008, James “Jim” Kurtzhals in 2021; and brother-in-law, Gene Maier in 2000.
