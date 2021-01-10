Terrance Charles Walters, age 79, of Yankton South Dakota, died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 9, 2021 surrounded by his family.
A Private Family Memorial Service will be held at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, SD at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Bon Homme Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Terry’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Tuesday morning.
