LeRoy “Tex” Roth was born August 15, 1944 to Walter and Ella (Wormsbecher) Roth in Bon Homme County. LeRoy was baptized July 27, 1947 and confirmed May 17, 1959 at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Tripp. He was a 1962 graduate of Tripp High School. LeRoy married Judy Petranek August 26, 1978 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton. Together they farmed and raised their family.
Tex was born with a love of farming, his lifelong career. He raised cattle in addition to crops. Tex spent four years in the South Dakota National Guard. He was a league bowler in Scotland for over 40 years. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren every chance he got. Tex was noted for his friendly personality. He was very social, making lots of friends over the years, with his fondness to visit.
LeRoy, age 76 of Tripp, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Tex is survived by his wife of 42 years Judy of Tripp; son Ryan (Amanda) Roth of Dell Rapids; 2 grandchildren Macie Jane-Ann and Tyson LeRoy; sister Marcine (Allen) Schoenfish of Menno; brother Myron (Diane) Roth of Tea; numerous aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Ella Roth.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 17, 2020
