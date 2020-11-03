Harvey L. Youngberg, 78 of Yankton passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Avera Sister James Rehab Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, with a Scripture service and memory sharing at 7 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, live streaming of Harvey’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
