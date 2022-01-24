Charles Barber, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Charles was born October 28, 1937, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Myron and Leona (Matz) Barber. Charles moved to Yankton when he was in the fifth grade and attended Kitzman Country School north of Yankton. He was confirmed on May 21, 1951, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from Yankton High School in 1955. After high school, Charles continued farming with his father and then starting farming on his own when he was 21 years old. He farmed until 1971 and then moved into Yankton. Charles got involved in the construction business buying older houses, fixing them up and reselling them. Then in 1986, he started his own painting business which he operated until he retired in 2002. Charles was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church where he always attended Sunday morning worship and also served as a trustee.
Charles is survived by his sister, Charlene Barber of Florida; and three nephews: Steven, Brian, and Mark.
Commented