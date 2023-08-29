Kathleen ‘Kay’ Lundstrom

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Lundstrom

Kathleen “Kay” A. Lundstrom, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, left us to be with her heavenly Father, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice in Yankton, South Dakota. She was a warrior, fighting multiple health issues for over 35 years.

A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.