Kathleen ‘Kay’ Lundstrom

Kathleen “Kay” A. Lundstrom, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, left us to be with her heavenly Father, Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital Hospice in Yankton, South Dakota. She was a warrior, fighting multiple health issues for over 35 years.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Kathleen “Kay” A. Lundstrom, daughter of Bernard and Cyrilla (Graham) Yaeger was born on October 12, 1941, in Delano, Minnesota, where she grew up. She met and fell in love with DuWayne Lundstrom and were married on September 3, 1960. They moved to Hastings, Minnesota, in 1968, where they raised their family. In 1981, they moved to Cody, Wyoming, and retired to Yankton, South Dakota, in 2012.
Kay was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. She absolutely loved to read, being outdoors, taking care of her yard and beautiful flowers. She especially loved her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and her precious fur baby, Mattie.
Survivors include her three children: Penny (Rich) Fasbender of Hastings, Minnesota; Rick (Katie) Lundstrom of Hastings, Minnesota; and Kim (Curt) Niederkorn of Vermillion, Minnesota; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sister, Jean Motzko; brother, Mike (Julie) Yaeger and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, DuWayne; daughter and son-in-law, Wendy and Steve Hawkins; brother, Loren Yaeger; sister-in-law, Fran Yaeger; brother, David Yaeger and brother-in-law, Mox Motzko.
