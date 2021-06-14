Laurie Mae Rembold, age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, June 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are John Rembold and Jim Cassat. Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters.
Laurie was born May 7, 1953 in Yankton, South Dakota to Lloyd and Gladys (Barnhart) Holbrook. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1971. On June 1, 1972, Laurie married James Rembold in Yankton. After their marriage, they lived in Yankton and Laurie worked at numerous places before starting her own business, Gifts and Giggles. She operated the store for around 20 years until 2012. Laurie realized that retirement wasn’t for her and so she became the manager of the gift shop at Rexall Drug. She continued to work there even after her diagnosis with ALS. Laurie loved spending time in her backyard where she had a beautiful gazebo. She enjoyed gardening and planting her many flowers. She loved the boat and the cabin they had on the river. Laurie was a professional shopper. She loved shopping for herself and loved spoiling her granddaughters. She enjoyed traveling and going to market for her business. Laurie enjoyed baking and decorating for every holiday. But above all, Laurie was all about her family. She treasured the time she was able to have with them. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Laurie is survived by her husband, Jim Rembold of Yankton; two children, Sarah (Eric) Heine and Josh (Liz) Rembold, both of Yankton; five granddaughters: Belle Heine, Morgan (Noah) Haag, Althea, Claire, and Mabel Rembold; two sisters, Judy (Dale) Dooley of Yankton and Linda (Dean) Shutt of Eagle Grove, IA; many nieces and nephews; and her dogs, Muffy and Murphy.
Laurie was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Robert.
The family would prefer memorials to be directed to Team Gleason, an ALS organization at https://teamgleason.org/donate/.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 15, 2021
