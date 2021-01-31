Dale R. Evenson, age 79 of Tyndall, SD passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, rural Menno, SD with Rev. Theresa Jacobson officiating. Burial will be in the Our Savior’s West Cemetery, rural Menno, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Rames-Bender American Legion Post #152, and the South Dakota Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Walk-through visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through livestreaming of Dale’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend the visitation in person are required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be made at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Yankton, SD.
Commented