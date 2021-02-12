Jesse W. Wolf, 69, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Fairfax.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Friday.
Face masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral and visitation. You may watch a livestream of the service at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented