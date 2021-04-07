Fern M. Leyden, 90, of Yankton passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, with the Rev. Larry Regynski and Deacon Jim Leyden officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton.
Visitations will begin at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Fern’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
