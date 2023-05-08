Debra Jean Erickson, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away May 6, 2023, due to health complications, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Deb’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com/obituaries/debra-erickson. Burial will be at a later date in the Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Debra Jean Erickson was born June 30, 1953, in Vermillion, South Dakota, to Lowell and Jeanette (Brech) Carlson. She grew up in Vermillion and graduated from Vermillion High School. She married Leo Erickson on March 6, 1971, and moved to Tabor, South Dakota. Deb and Leo had three children together: their son, Michael and a set of twin girls, Michelle and MeLinda.
Deb ran her own daycare and went on to pour her love into caring for others as a nursing assistant for approximately 37 years before deciding to retire. She quickly decided she was not ready to fully stop working and started working part time for Yankton McDonald’s and worked there for an additional 7 years, where she took great pride in rolling the perfect burrito. She finally retired from McDonald’s in 2021.
Deb had a heart of gold and often put herself last so she could be there for everyone else. She enjoyed shopping for purses and shoes but especially loved spending time with her family. Her pride and joy were her “grand babies” and her heart was full of joy for her great-grandchildren
Deb is survived by her husband, Leo Erickson of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Michael (Sheryl) Erickson of Tabor, South Dakota; twin daughters: Michelle (William) Ernst of Tyndall, South Dakota and MeLinda Goeden of Norfolk, Nebraska; nine grandchildren: Logan Erickson of Norfolk; Christian (Shelby) Griffith of Yankton; Creighton (Shelby) Griffith of Yankton; McKenzie (Tanner) Green of Lake Park, Iowa; Alexa (TuShawn) Davis of Hinesville, Georgia; Cody (Lexi) Griffith of Yankton; Shane Kozak of Yankton; Ashley (Michael) Bouza of Tabor, South Dakota and Tyler Kozak of Viborg, South Dakota; seven great-grandchildren: Brody, Kinzley, Harper, Autumn, Bexley, RenLee, Salem, and 2 on the way; sister, Carla Stokely; aunt, Barb Mount and many friends and family members who love her dearly.
Deb is preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Tyler Erickson and brother, David Brech.
