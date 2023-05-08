Debra Jean Erickson, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away May 6, 2023, due to health complications, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Dani Jo Bierwagen. The funeral will be livestreamed and can be viewed on Deb’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com/obituaries/debra-erickson. Burial will be at a later date in the Bluff View Cemetery in Vermillion, South Dakota.