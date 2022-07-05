Harlan Greckel was born April 13, 1942, and passed away of natural causes on July 2, 2022, at the age of 80 years.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton, South Dakota.
Harlan was born in Bloomfield, Nebraska. Growing up on the farm, he was no stranger to hard work. He farmed in Knox County his whole life until retirement. He spent days working sunup to sundown, all the while hoping for favorable weather and a good harvest. Harlan was proud of the farm he built over the course of his life’s work. He spent the last 25 years enjoying life with his wife, Connie and they kept busy working on projects at their rental properties and at home. He had his share of health issues, but Harlan always bounced back like a cat with nine lives. He was grateful for those who helped care for him in his time of need. He had an amazing will to live that served him well.
Harlan died peacefully on a beautiful July morning in their home overlooking Lewis and Clark Lake, surrounded by family. Connie is left to enjoy with fondness memories of their trips to Sturgis for the motorcycle rally, spending time with friends in Florida, and enjoying countless days and evenings on the pontoon boat with family and friends. Harlan spent many summer nights sitting around the campfire debating politics. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, driving his Chevy Corvette, and walking with his German Shepherd, Daniel. Harlan and Connie did their best to live life well. They spent time in Sioux Falls and Yankton finding as many places as possible to enjoy Happy Hour. Those who loved him will toast Harlan one last time and say, “Cheers!”
Harlan is survived by his wife, Connie Bornitz-Greckel of Yankton, South Dakota; step-children: Michael (Carri) Bornitz and their children, Rylan and Anya of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Chris (Kristi) Bornitz and their children, Toni and Abbey of Gayville, South Dakota; Penny (Craig) Korth and children, Calvin, Lexi, and Tannon of Stanton, Nebraska; his brother, Lonnie (Jolene) Greckel of Bloomfield, Nebraska and nephew, Shane (Kate) Greckel of Bloomfield.
Harlan was preceded in death by his father, Harold in 1980 and his mother, Dorothy who passed away on June 15, 2022, at the age of 104 years.
