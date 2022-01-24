Funeral services for James “Jim” Sazama, age 79, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Jacob Bobby will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, at Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
James died Friday, January 21, 2022, at his residence.
James B. “Jim” Sazama was born on January 5, 1943, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, the son of Clarence and Hope (Foster) Sazama. He grew up on the farm near Bloomfield and attended Morville School District. His high school years were spent at Center High School, graduating in 1961. Jim played basketball, baseball, and acted in school plays. He was the business manager for the school yearbook. After graduation, Jim attended Tech School in Omaha for one year, returning to Bloomfield to continue working for John Deere.
Jim entered the United States Army on January 22, 1964, and served in Bremerhaven, Germany. He was a rifle sharpshooter for basic ground radar. Jim was honorably discharged on January 19, 1966. He also served one year in the active reserves.
After the service, Jim returned home and again went to work for John Deere until retiring after 46 years of repairing tractors, etc. for all his farmer friends.
On January 21, 1967, Jim married Renee at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. He became a father to David and Dawn and later they were blessed with Bryon and Brenda. Jim enjoyed fishing and camping with the family and going to ball games and school activities. He spent his spare time farming and gardening, playing cards and putting puzzles together.
Jim was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church and Bloomfield American Legion.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Renee; sons, David Downie of Lincoln, and Byron (Crystal) Sazama of Kearney; daughters, Dawn (Doug) Salmen of Wisner and Brenda (Brett) Housermann of Naponee, Nebraska; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Judy) Sazama of Bloomfield and John Sazama of Bloomfield; and sister-in-law, Carma Sazama of Bloomfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brothers, Lyle, Dennis, and Donovan; and sister, Gloria.
Jim led a valiant fight until the end and now is with his Savior. He was dearly loved by his family and many friends. He will be missed.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 25, 2022
