Mark Eide, age 60, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, November 27, 2020 from complications from COVID at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family services are 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton with Reverend Jeff Otterman officiating. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Yankton Cemetery. A public gathering is also being held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Both the prayer service and funeral service will be liv streamed on Mark’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com about 5 minutes prior to the start of the services. Face coverings will be required for those attending the visitation, funeral and graveside.
