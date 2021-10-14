Funeral service for Marjorie Sayler will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Scotland Community Church.
Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, at the church. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Scotland.
Marjorie JoAnn (Boschker) Sayler was born Wednesday, June 17, 1942 to John and Martha (Mesman) Boschker in rural Springfield, SD.
She was baptized August 2, 1942 at Emmanuel Reformed Church, Springfield, SD, where at the age of 17 she also made her confession of faith.
She attended county school a mile and quarter from her home and made many memories along the way. Graduating from 8th Grade on May 22, 1956 from Bon Homme County School. She later graduated from Springfield High School in 1960.
Following High School she attended South Dakota Hairstyling Academy in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She started her career at Ruth’s Beauty Salon in Springfield and Yankton, SD.
On May 25, 1972 she was united in marriage to LeRoy H. Sayler at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield, South Dakota. They were blessed with three children, Lee, Mary and Ann. They lived their entire life on the farm where she operated her Town n Country Beauty Salon from 1976-2010 at which time they moved off of the farm and into Scotland.
Marjorie had numerous hobbies which included gardening, canning, baking, crocheting, bowling, and playing piano, organ and accordion. Not only did she enjoy being a farm wife and mother but took great pride in the time spent with her grandchildren and dear friends.
She was a member of the Scotland Community Church, formerly known as the United Church of Christ, where she loved serving the Lord by teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir and was active in the women’s fellowship.
Despite declining health since this spring she cherished every minute with her family and friends. She loved planting her garden each spring, anticipating the first ripe tomato.
Marjorie JoAnn (Boschker) Sayler, 79 of Scotland passed away Monday, October 11, 2021 at Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital in Scotland, SD surrounded by her loving children.
She is survived by: son Lee (Angie Kreber) Sayler and their children Audrey, Landon and Logan; daughters Mary (Jeff) DeBoer and their children Alexis, Micah and Martina; Ann (Brent) Rames and their children Blake, Amanda, Autumn and Emmarie of Menno, SD; sister-in-law Lorraine (Edwin) Kaul of Tea, SD; several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents John and Martha Boschker; husband LeRoy on February 23, 2020; brothers Arnold and Marvin Boschker and sister Arlene; father and mother-in-law Theodore and Leontina Sayler, brother and sister-in-law Harlen and Elaine Sayler.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 15, 2021
