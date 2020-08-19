Verna Carol (Vognild) Nelson, 89 of Wakonda passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD.
A Celebration of Life will be held graveside at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Union Cemetery, rural Wakonda, with Pastor Judy Sayler officiating. Please practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the Wakonda Fire and Rescue, Union Cemetery Association, or the United Methodist Church in Wakonda.
Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
