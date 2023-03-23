Local services for Marsha Vae Goeken, who passed away January 10 in California, begin with visitation from 6-7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service Friday, March 31 at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland.

Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at the church. Inurnment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Scotland.