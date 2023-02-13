Harvey Fridrich

Harvey Fridrich

Harvey Fridrich passed away peacefully Saturday, February 11, 2023, with family at his side, at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall, at the age of 87.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake and Rosary, led by the BH Knights of Columbus, Tuesday, February 14, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Visitation resumes at 9 a.m., until the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, February 15, at St. Leo. Burial with military honors, will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.