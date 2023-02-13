Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. High around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Harvey Fridrich passed away peacefully Saturday, February 11, 2023, with family at his side, at Good Samaritan Society, Tyndall, at the age of 87.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. wake and Rosary, led by the BH Knights of Columbus, Tuesday, February 14, at St. Leo Catholic Church in Tyndall. Visitation resumes at 9 a.m., until the 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, February 15, at St. Leo. Burial with military honors, will be in St. Leo Catholic Cemetery.
Harvey Gene Fridrich was born on March 15, 1935, to Joseph and Hattie (Pavel) Fridrich in Yankton. He grew up in Tyndall with his family. He enlisted in the National Guard for 6 years and was honorably discharged. On August 26, 1959, Harvey was united in marriage to Phyllis Yeager in Blunt, SD. They farmed east of Tyndall for almost 20 years. Eleven children were welcomed into the family. Phyllis preceded him in death in 1979. Harvey was united in marriage to Adeline (Krcil) Horacek on January 16, 1981. He welcomed 3 step-daughters and 2 step-sons into his family. Adeline preceded him in death in 2015.
Harvey enjoyed farming, fishing, old westerns, family, grandchildren’s sporting events, the Minnesota Twins, the Minnesota Vikings, drives in the countryside and a good drink.
Harvey is survived by children: Cindy (Jason) Brakke, Sioux Falls; Ken, Sioux Falls; Michelle (Mike Turnbull), Addison, IL; Greg (Lisa), College Station, TX; Pam (Gabe) Anderson, Sioux Falls; Linda (Brian) Heesch, Tyndall; Yvonne (Doug) Johnson, Sioux Falls; Sheila (Steve) Bolger, Sioux Falls, SD; Nicholle (Bryce) DeClercq, Waconia, MN; Jason (Connie), Viborg; Eric (Christina), Harrisburg; step-children: Kathy Horacek, Rose Horacek, Tyndall; Arlene (Rod) Haenfler, Avon; Dan (Laura), Yankton; 18 grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wives, Phyllis and Adeline; his parents; grandchildren-Lillian Fridrich and Andrew Becker; stepson, Bill Horacek; 2 sisters and their spouses and brothers-in-law, Cletus and Bill Yeager.
