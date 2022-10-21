David Patton Oct 21, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Melvin Patton, age 71 of Utica, SD passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, Tuesday, October 25 at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 26 at the Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton location. Inurnment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Yankton.Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of David Patton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom, no stairs, water/heat included, garage, dishwasher, washer/dryer, C/A, NO Updated 9 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR - Yankton Area Food Pantry and Connection Center 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesElectric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion TuesdayRobert LairdLaura BrandtLaura BrandtDaily Record: ArrestsEnd Of The RideDaily Record: ArrestsMary Jane GulliksonVeronica ‘Vicky’ JohnsonHudson Highland Images CommentedNo, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (103)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Election Integrity (47)Letter: Good Samaritans (46)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Wake Up! (27)US Supreme Court In 1873: Women Unfit To Practice Law (26)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Letter: Teacher Issues (8)Electric Car Fire Closes Highway Near Vermillion Tuesday (5)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Hunhoff Wants To See SD Monetary Issues Through (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)Letter: 'Bike Guy' Says Goodbye (2)Williams Vows To Protect Democracy (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (1)Shuffle of juvenile prisoners lands 8 at adult penitentiary (1)Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)US heating worries mount amid growing costs, uncertainty (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Times Three? (1)Former Gov. Harvey Wollman Dies (1)Bender Sees Need For ‘Competing Voices’ At The Capitol (1)Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing infant daughter (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Hunting For Business (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1)Westside Work (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
