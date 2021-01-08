WWII Veteran
August 10, 1928-January 3, 2021
Dale was born in rural Geddes, South Dakota to Charles and Evelyn (Belknap) Oleson, one of 11 children. Dale enlisted in the US Army the summer he graduated from high school, and was stationed for most of his time in General Douglas McArthur’s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, assigned to deliver the Top Secret messages. Dale was honorably discharged in June of 1948, and he used the G.I. Bill to complete college at Southern State Teacher’s College in Springfield, SD with a BS in Education with majors in Mathematics and Science. He was a valuable member of the college football team.
While a student, Dale married Geraldine Musilek. Son Michael Dale was born in 1950; daughter Marlys Jean was born in 1952. After college graduation, Dale taught math and science classes and coached football, basketball, and track in several small towns, with one undefeated football team.
Dale was an avid hunter of pheasants, geese, antelope, and deer, and enjoyed taking his kids along to teach them safe hunting skills. Mike got his first deer, a huge buck, at age 12, and Marlys got an antelope running at 200 yards with one shot at age 13. Dale was so proud!
In a second career, Dale sold life insurance for many years, and was honored to qualify for the Million Dollar Round Table several times. He once sold 156 policies in one day, a record at the time. He used the proceeds to buy a pitching machine for the local baseball teams to use in their practices.
After his divorce, Dale moved to California and was a substitute teacher for many years before moving to the Yountville, CA Veteran’s Home in 2004. Dale was happy to start several groups for the resident veterans: a Toastmaster’s Club; a bowling league; and a golfing league. Dale enjoyed playing many kinds of cards, but especially bridge. He played several times per week in Napa and Yountville and on the veterans’ campus too. He was happy to teach new players the rules and strategy. He was a great friend to anyone with whom he had contact. We thank the residents and employees of the Veteran’s Home who made his stay there so happy.
Survivors include son Michael (Sharon) Oleson of Spicer, MN; daughter Marlys (Bill) Brimmer of Bakersfield, CA; granddaughters Heather Brimmer and Jessica Butanda (Jerry), great-granddaughter London, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Dale will be greatly missed.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 9, 2021
