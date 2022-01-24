Barbara Ann Ebrite lived every day by serving others as a friend and devout Christian. She passed away peacefully at her home on January 19th, 2022, at the age of 67 in Gainesville, Georgia after living almost a year with ALS.
She was born to Harold and Teresa Guy on August 3rd, 1954, in South Dakota. After graduating from nursing school, she served as a nurse for 46 years, including 31 years in the Post Anesthesia Care Unit of Northeast Georgia Medical Center. She is survived by her siblings Denise and Jim, her children Erin and Tyler, and her grandchildren Evelyn, Benjamin, and Clementine.
Barbara loved going on trips and spending time with her friends and family. She and her friends always remained close, relying on each other whenever they needed support. Barbara was known for bringing everyone together. She knew her girlfriends would always be there for her, and her for them.
She served the people of the Dominican Republic for over a decade by administering medical aid and the word of God with Solid Rock International missions. Many of her fondest memories were of spreading faith and smiles throughout the DR. She was always a student of the Lord. Barbara took countless bible studies, a trip to Jerusalem, and would constantly pray for others.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Barbara’s honor at Gainesville First United Methodist Church, off of Thompson Bridge Road, on January 29th, 2022. Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. EST and be immediately followed by a reception.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the general mission’s fund of Solid Rock International, P.O. Box 20867, Indianapolis, IN 46220.
