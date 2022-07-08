David Lee Struckman-Johnson, 73, of Vermillion, SD died as the result of a car accident near Pickstown, SD on July 5, 2022.
David was born on October 7, 1948, in Elgin, IL to Robert V. and Margaret Powell Struckman. David graduated from Larkin High School in Elgin in 1966. He graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology in 1970 and from the University of South Dakota with a PhD in Human Factors Psychology in 1973. He was affiliated with the University of South Dakota his entire career, beginning as a research associate and graduate student in human factors psychology in 1972, a research associate professor of psychology in 1979, a joint professor of psychology and computer science in 1982, and as a professor of computer science in 1997. David served as interim chair of computer science in 2011, and as chair from 2012 -2014, when he retired. David was declared professor emeritus upon his retirement.
Dave was married to Cynthia (Cindy) Johnson in 1975 in Vermillion, SD, at which point they changed their last name to Struckman-Johnson. Dave was Cindy’s partner and stat advisor in research endeavors from the time they met in 1971 until July of 2022. In 1998, they decided to take a chance on parenthood and surprised friends and family with daughter Kate Marie Struckman-Johnson. In 2003, they adopted 2-year-old Jane Ni Fang Struckman-Johnson from China. Dave’s role as dad, academic advisor, paper editor, confidant, and chef for his two daughters was the highlight of his life.
Dave was the ultimate nice guy and gentleman, known for his cheerfulness, helpfulness, and sarcastic wit. He loved adventure and was a member of the South Dakota skydivers until grounded by a heart attack in 1991. He then switched to scuba diving and explored the seas off Florida, Belize, and Hawaii. Dave was a life-long environmentalist concerned about the survival of the oceans and the forests. For many decades, he served on the board of Native Ecosystems Council, a small family-related environmental group in Montana. He was a life-time member of the Sierra Club and after retirement was active in efforts to preserve the wild Missouri River near Vermillion. Some of his favorite things were horses, spy novels, Native American art, lavender flowers, and traveling to Europe, Machu Picchu, and Iceland. Deep down Dave was an engineer, and in 2004 bought a blueprint off the internet and turned it into beautiful Running Horse pheasant hunting lodge on family farmland in Gregory, SD. Up until his last day on earth, Dave enjoyed working in his Gregory shop on his 1970 John Deere 2240 tractor.
He is survived by his wife Cindy, two daughters Kate and Jane Ni of Vermillion, SD; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and James Sowa, niece Stephanie Sowa and her fiancé, Adam Dietzman, all of Plantation, Florida, and nephew Tyler Sowa from near Elgin, Illinois.
In consideration of David’s “hermit” gene, a series of small gatherings of family and friends to celebrate his life will take place in the coming year.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the University of South Dakota Foundation in Vermillion (USDalumni.com/give-back/give-now) in support of the computer science general fund or to the South Dakota Sierra Club, or to Native Ecosystems Council, PO Box 509, Three Forks, Montana, 59752.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 9, 2022
Commented