Public visitation for Beverly Jelsma, 90, of Springfield, will be Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Peters Funeral Home in Springfield.
Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Peters Funeral Home. Burial is in the Springfield Cemetery.
Beverly Arlene (Odens) Jelsma, daughter of Boldewyn and Anthonetta (Risseeuw) Odens was born September 23, 1931, in rural Springfield. She passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Tyndall Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, SD. Beverly attained the age of 90 years, 2 months and 16 days.
Beverly attended Hitt and Kirkwood country grade school through the eighth grade. In her teenage years, she assisted on the farm and worked at Perkins Store.
Beverly married Robert ,Jelsma on June 12, 1953, at Oceanside, CA. Upon their return to South Dakota in December 1953, Beverly became a full-time farm wife helping out with chores, milking cows and raising eight children. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage before Robert’s passing on September 6, 2013.
Beverly was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield
Beverly enjoyed sewing and made numerous blue jean quilts and baby blankets with her special crocheted edging and also embroidered dish towels for her family. She also enjoyed baking cookies for all the birthdays. In the summertime, she especially enjoyed mowing her lawn and taking care of her flowers.
Beverly will be remembered for her love of having all her family around, helping out with her grandchildren when needed and passing her many talents on to them.
While Beverly was at the Springfield Assisted Living Center, she especially enjoyed playing Bingo and sharing time with her special lifelong friend, Marj Tjeerdsma.
Thankful for having shared her life are her children: Norman and wife Mel, Angie and husband Jim Martin, Donna and husband Tony Tennant, Russell and wife Beth, Darrell, Cal and wife Sherry all of Springfield; Mary and husband Nick Vlasman of Sioux Falls and Nina and Richard Reiff of Avon; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by one brother, Gary Odens of Avon; one sister-in-law, Alice Odens of Chamberlain; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, parents, infant great-granddaughter Lily Kriz, three brothers: Phillip and wife Eva, Isaac and wife Evelyn and Alvin Odens, two sisters: Winifred and husband Bernard Kastein, Sr. and Marjorie and husband Harold Ludens; and sister-in-law Sandy Odens.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 14, 2021
