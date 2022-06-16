Martin W. Langley, age 81, passed away peacefully in his home in Bay City, Wisconsin on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was born on December 11, 1940, in Bloomington, Indiana to Ralph and Charlotte Langley.
Martin married when he was young to Bonnie Vaught, with whom he had four children. He moved his family often and eventually moved to South Dakota in the 1970’s to help start churches with others from Indiana. He never wanted to leave as he felt God had sent him to South Dakota to tell others about Jesus. Martin was strong in his faith and vocal about his beliefs. Anyone who talked with him soon would hear about how Jesus worked in his life and what He could do in your life. Martin had many different careers during his life. He worked at RCA in Bloomington, Indiana in his younger years and at Heinz in Iowa City, Iowa. Later he became a heavy equipment operator and worked in Indiana, Arizona, and all over South Dakota. He worked at a copper mine in Arizona and at Lead/Deadwood Gold Mine in South Dakota. He was a Deputy Sheriff in Chamberlain, South Dakota, a Sheriff in Gann Valley, South Dakota, and a dredge operator. His last job was working for South Dakota Game Fish and Parks.
Martin loved the outdoors. He loved fishing, boating, camping, hunting, and riding his trike and motorcycles. He was a fishing tour guide and owned an archery shop in Chamberlain, South Dakota. He enjoyed enduro motorcycle racing in his younger years and won many trophies.
Later in life, he married Diana Langley (Erickson) and they enjoyed all of these activities together, along with their little dog, Buffy, who also enjoyed riding on the trike. Martin enjoyed working for Volunteer Christian Builders and Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief during his retirement years.
Martin is survived in death by his wife, Diana; his four children, Mark Langley, Daniel (Pam Dennis) Langley, Rebecca (James) Wunderlich, and Wallette (Gene Mann) Sawyer; his brother, Terry (Anna) Langley and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Charlotte Langley, his brothers, Rudy, David, and Willis.
A memorial service will be held on June 13, at 4:00 p.m. at New River Assembly of God church, 240 Spates Avenue, Red Wing, MN 55066.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to help cover funeral costs. Condolences can be sent to W7233 155th Avenue, Bay City, Wisconsin 54723. Comments can be made at https://princemathers.wixsite.com/martymemorial/.
June 17, 2022
