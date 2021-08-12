Robert G. Smith, age 68, of Mission Hill, SD died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the family farm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at church on Saturday.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers are: Wayne Smith, Dan Hacecky, Dale Hoxeng, Dean Morman, Jim Gunderson, Daryl Henriksen, Cliff Madson and Jerry Eilers. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren and many extended families.
Bob was born October 19, 1952 in Yankton, South Dakota, to Robert and Donna Smith. Bob graduated from Yankton High School and went on to graduate from the University of South Dakota with a degree in accounting. Bob worked several years for Heine Farms in Fordyce, Nebraska and it was there that he met Cindy Heine. Bob and Cindy were married September 17, 1983 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska. In the fall of 1983, with the passing of his father, Robert and his cousin, Wayne Smith, took over the family farm.
Bob’s passion was farming and he focused upon cattle (Holstein) and crop production. His love of herding, planting, fertilizing and harvesting earned him Outstanding Young Farmer by the Yankton Jaycees. In his younger days he enjoyed playing slow and fast pitch softball on the Volin Jays, pitch tournaments, watching his boys play soccer and always had time for a quick game of Euchre.
Bob’s life was filled with many gatherings of family, friends and neighbors. He was very proud of his son’s involvement in the family farming business. Every summer he would distribute his sweet corn to anyone and everyone. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them on tractor and ATV rides. His dog Smokie never left his side.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Cindy of 38 years; two sons Ryan (Justine) Smith of Yankton, South Dakota and Kyle (Amanda) Smith of Yankton; three grandchildren Natalie, Cade and Duke; mother, Donna Smith of Yankton; sister, Pat of Bondurant, Iowa and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Robert; grandparents, aunt and uncle.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
August 13, 2021
