Lyle Johnson, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend Bob Lacey officiating.
Visitation was from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. After the funeral, it was Lyle’s wish to have his body donated to the University of South Dakota School of Medicine. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton at a later date.
Lyle was born November 25, 1940, in Koochiching County, Minnesota to Albin and Gertrude (Byars) Johnson. He grew up in Faribault, MN where he graduated from high school. Lyle then attended Yankton College and studied Theology. He met Edith Jean Knutson while attending college and they were later married on December 29, 1963. After their marriage, they made their home on a farm south of Irene, SD and Lyle farmed with his father-in-law for a few years. Then he worked for Hybertson Construction out of Centerville, SD and later started a new company called Faith Builders in Yankton. He left Faith Builders in 1982 and began Johnson Construction which he operated until his retirement in 2006. Edith died on December 19, 2004, and then Lyle moved to Yankton. He met Marlene Pickner while doing carpentry work for her. They were married on November 18, 2005, and lived in Sunrise Addition in Yankton. Lyle loved all kinds of animals. He raised Arabian horses and Springer Spaniel dogs. He especially loved his Boston terrier, Gidget. Lyle enjoyed his time as a carpenter and loved woodworking. He also enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer and going for golf cart rides around the neighborhood. He loved his family and will be deeply missed.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Marlene Johnson of Yankton; two sons, Mark (Michelle) Johnson of O’Fallon, MO and Kipton Johnson of Sioux Falls; two grandchildren, Zach (Kylie) Johnson of Shawnee, KS and Tyler (Lexie) Johnson of Cedar Creek, NE; three great grandchildren: Leighton, Vivian, and Lawrence; three step sons and their families: David, Joe, and Steve Black, all of Spokane, WA; one step daughter and her family, Angela Kralicek of Yankton; two brothers, Robert (Mary) Johnson of Otsego, MN and Jim (Marilyn) Johnson of Faribault, MN; one sister, Donna (Jim) Glynn of Faribault; and many nieces and nephews.
Lyle was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Edith; and a sister, Ella Mae Johnson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 22, 2022
