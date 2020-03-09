Audrey Pinkelman, age 65 of Hartington, NE passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in Hartington, NE.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot, NE with the Rev. Fr. James Keiter as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10 with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service and Holy Rosary, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, Yankton, SD. There will also be visitation for one hour prior to service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton, SD. Online condolences may be made at: www.okfhc.com.
Audrey Jane Pinkelman was born on January 13, 1955 to Glenn and Norma (Ketter) Foster. She was one of seven siblings. She grew up near Obert, Nebraska. She attended Kelbert grade school and graduated from Hartington High in 1973.
Audrey was blessed with three daughters. In 1996 she married Daniel J. Pinkelman.
Audrey loved her family, particularly her five grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside and keeping busy. Her favorite pastime was going on roadtrips to the river, she loved to boat, float and build BIG campfires. She never missed any of her grandchildren’s activities and was always their biggest fan.
She had the amazing ability to remember everyone’s birthdays, anniversaries and even death dates. She sent cards any opportunity she had and her presence at a birthday party meant lots of balloons.
She worked at many places throughout life, and like her father, was a jack-of-all-trades. She worked at M-tron, First National Bank of Omaha, B&B Locker and managed the Green Diamond, just to name a few. She recently retired from the Human Services Center and was currently working part time at Casey’s in Hartington and the Dollar Tree in Yankton.
Audrey is survived by her husband, Daniel J. Pinkelman of St. Helena; three daughters: Mandy (Reggie) Hochstein and their daughter, Hazel Jane of Hartington, NE, Katie (Todd) Timmermann and their daughter, Rehgan J. of Washougal, WA and Cindy (Ryan) Chilson and their children: Ian Duane, Ali Lynn, and Lea Jo of Newman Grove, NE; six brothers and sisters: Connie Otteman of North Bend, NE, Larry (Marilyn) Foster of South Sioux City, NE, Laurie (Donald) Schulte of Bow Valley,NE, Wanda (Duane) Kruse of Marbel Rock, IA, Russel Foster of Phoenix, AZ, Claudia (Greg) Hite of Wynot, NE and her mother, Norma Foster of Wynot, NE.
Audrey is preceded in death by her father Glenn Foster.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 10, 2020
Commented