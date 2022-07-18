Gerald Law Jul 18, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gerald “Jerry” Law, 76, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Nick Haiar as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, with a Holy Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-Bdrm. $475. Scotland, SD. Free utilities. Pets Allowed. Remodeled. 605-464-0872 $475 Updated Jul 15, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Cooks, Waiters & Waitresses - JoDean's Jul 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Co. Agrees To Settlement With Former Zoning AdministratorMatthew KellyBBB Scam Alert: Crafty New Scam Targeting Facebook Marketplace SellersTime For A ChangeA Little Help From His FriendsFitzsimmons To Coach At MMUGary MorrisYankton College Welcomes New Executive DirectorTree On Island In Westside Park To Be RemovedDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (52)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: ‘Truth And Facts’ (17)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)Letter: Boneheads (13)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)It’s Time To Lift Food Tax In South Dakota (5)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: Hot And Cold (3)Letter: Matters Of Security (2)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
