Gerald “Jerry” Law, 76, of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.

A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 22, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Yankton with the Rev. Fr. Nick Haiar as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory, with a Holy Rosary at 6:45 p.m. and a vigil service at 7 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.