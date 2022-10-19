Frederick Hejl

Frederick D. Hejl, age 77 of Gaithersburg, MD and formerly Tabor, SD, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2022.

Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.