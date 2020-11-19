Murl Sylvan “Ole” Olsen, 82, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating. Burial will be at the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge with military rites by the Coleridge American Legion Post #114 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Friday, at church, from 5-7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
