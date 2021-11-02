Perry Strombeck Nov 2, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Perry Strombeck, 82, of Rapid City, passed away Oct. 31, 2021.Arrangements are pending with Kirk Funeral Home, Rapid City. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2-Bedroom house, attached garage, laundry main, full basement. No pets/smoking. $950 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Custodian - Yankton County Auditor 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Hoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearBucks Roll Into 11AA Semifinals‘One Of The Good Guys’Michael RokusekBiden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist TyrannyAlice Goeken Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Warning Flag (13)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
