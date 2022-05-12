David (Dave) Roetman May 12, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David (Dave) Lee Roetman, 88, of Vermillion, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House.Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, from 2-4 p.m. with Prayer Service to follow at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Main St, Vermillion. Funeral service will be at the church on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Now Hiring - List Construction May 10, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsSporting Arms Manufacturer To Purchase Prime Real EstateCrofton Native Is Carving Out A Career In WoodcarvingCorps: Flooding Possible On James RiverSteve JansenJames JufferCarrol ‘Red’ AllenAngela JansenYankton School Facilities Plan ApprovedJoshua Wolfe Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (54)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (4)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (3)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)A Generational Change (2)Letter: Be Positive! (2)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented