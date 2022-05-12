David (Dave) Lee Roetman, 88, of Vermillion, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Dougherty Hospice House.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 15, from 2-4 p.m. with Prayer Service to follow at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Main St, Vermillion.

Funeral service will be at the church on Monday, May 16, at 10 a.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion.