Robert (Bob) R. Smith, 81, of Rapid City passed away on March 7, 2022 at Monument Health after a short illness with his family by his side.
Bob was born at home in Yankton, S.D. to Ron and Ann Smith on November 13, 1940. He was the 2nd of 4 boys. Bob always said he was born on Friday the 13th!
He attended school in Yankton. Immediately after school he enlisted in the Army. He was stationed in Fort Church Hill in Canada for several months (reason he was always cold!) After 3 years he received a honorable discharge.
He met the love of his life Kathleen Remacle in 1963 when she was in Yankton for part of her nursing training. He nicknamed her “Kate.” They married April 1966 in Howard S.D. and lived in the Sioux City area for several years. To this union were born Tracy (1967) and Mark (1968).
Bob worked as a welder until he was employed by Iowa Public Service in 1968, the family moved to Storm Lake, IA. After several mergers of the company Bob retired in 2000 from Mid American Energy. He had several roles in his years with MAE including truck driver, power lineman, local serviceman and shop keeper manager.
His many interests included NASCAR (attended 12 races), love of camping (every weekend that he and family could), love of water & boating. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends — Especially taking their money! Texas hold-em especially — never quite knew if he was bluffing! You name it, he tried it! A major accomplishment was a “Hole in one” in Arizona. He even started to enjoy bingo at the Moose Lodge.
Bob and Kate traveled full-time in a RV for 3 years following retirement. They traveled the west coast and national parks. They settled in Casa Grande, AZ for 3 years before returning to their love of the Black Hills in 2007. He joined the American Legion and then the Moose Lodge.
The best highlights of his life (After Kate) are his 2 children, Tracy and Mark, Grandchild, Brandon (who shared his love of history) and the best of all, are his Great-Grandchildren, Grayson and Tatum.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kate. Daughter, Tracy Schurdevin (Jim) of Keystone, SD. Son, Mark Smith of Marshalltown, IA, Grandson, Brandon Webb (Kristine) of Lead, SD and Great-Grandchildren, Grayson & Tatum, Nieces & Nephews, And many friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill, Ron & Gary.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City, SD.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 10, 2022
