(April 10,1920–March 7, 2020)
Dorothy Caroline Hale Wiekoski died Saturday, March 7 2020 at her home in Sioux City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity Catholic Church with Father Daniel Rupp officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service at Nativity Catholic Church.
Arrangements are through Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born April 10, 1920 on a farm south of Tabor, South Dakota to Joseph and Rose (Koupal) Hale. She attended Breezy Hill School and Tabor High School. After graduating she moved to Rochester, Minnesota where she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. She then moved to Michigan City, Indiana to work at St. Anthony’s Hospital. She married Frank Wiekoski on August 23, 1941 in Michigan City, Indiana. In 1945 the couple moved to Sioux City, Iowa. Frank died October 2, 1972. Dorothy enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing and crocheting. She worked at Wincharger and Zenith in Sioux City. Dorothy was a member of Nativity Catholic Church, Nativity Church Guild, Garden Club, and Royal Neighbors.
Survivors include her daughter Patricia Camenzend of Omaha, Nebraska; a son Frank Wiekoski of Sioux City; three grandchildren: Andrea (Brad) Lones of Des Moines, Iowa; Kirk Camenzend of Omaha, Nebraska; and Stephanie (Todd) Burrus of Overland Park, Kansas; five great-grandchildren; Nathan, Nicole, and Joshua Hasstedt of Des Moines, Iowa and Andrew and Morgan Burrus, Overland Park, Kansas; 3 step-great grandsons: Alec, Zach, and Stefan Lones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Frank; three sisters: Angela Kaiser, Irene Duffek, and Grace Schmidley; two brothers: Charles and Joseph Hale; a niece and two nephews.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 9, 2020
Commented