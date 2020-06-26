Elizabeth Fern Fiedler, age 93 of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with the Rev. Jo Frahm Watkins officiating. Burial will be at the Union Cemetery in Wakonda, SD.
Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
To send online condolences go to www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Albert Valdez, Jason Hinz, Ashlee Hinz, Jerry Moye, Leland Papik and Aaron Gavin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Fiedler and Conrad Fiedler.
Elizabeth Fern was born on February 5, 1927 in Centerville, SD to Andrew C. and Frances W. (Sweeley) Jorgensen. She grew up on farms in southeast South Dakota, went to country schools and graduated from Vermillion High School. Elizabeth married Harold Kenneth Fiedler on February 10, 1947 in Vermillion, SD. To this union five children were born. Elizabeth obtained her LPN nursing degree from Siouxland Vocational School, Sioux Falls, SD in 1974. During her career, Elizabeth worked at McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls, Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, the Royal C. Johnson Veterans Memorial Hospital, Sioux Falls prior to working at the South Dakota Human Services Center in Yankton.
Elizabeth was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Vermillion and Gayville, SD. She was a dedicated church goer of the Gayville Methodist Church. Elizabeth loved to socialize with adults and with children. She liked to sew, bake, to clean, travel, and enjoyed dogs. She always owned at least one pet dog from a local humane society or rescue. She liked to garden and enjoyed family reunions and was an avid USD Coyote fan, watching many games. Elizabeth always tried to follow the Golden Rule — “treat others as you want to be treated.”
Elizabeth is survived by four children, Barbara (Leland) Papik of Mission Hill, SD, Richard Fiedler of Sioux Falls, SD, Barry Fiedler of Santa Clara, CA, Annette (Jerry) Moye of Fort Worth, TX; one brother, Lowell Jorgensen of Vermillion SD; four grandchildren Tyler (Yessi) Fiedler, Conrad (Kim) Fiedler, Albert Valdez, and Ashley Hinz; two great grandchildren Constance and McCartney Hinz; sister-in-law, Patricia Fiedler of Australia and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Andrew and Frances Jorgensen; husband Harold on 9/13/2003 at the age of 77 years; son Ron, April 2015; five brothers Marc, Warren (Dick), Ron, Dale, and Gerald Jorgensen.
Memorials are preferred to the Dakota Dachshund Rescue, 7505 Mystic Drive, Sioux Falls, SD 57110 or to the Heartland Humane Society, 3400 East Hwy 50, Yankton, SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 27, 2020
