Lillian Kathol, 96, of Hartington, Nebraska, died at her home Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Hartington surrounded by all of her children.

Funeral services are pending with the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, with tentative plans for a visitation on Sunday and funeral at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington on Monday morning.  

Full service details to follow.  

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.